How to watch Slovenia vs Sweden: Live streams for Alexander Isak's first international game since joining Liverpool
All eyes will be on the striker following his high-profile club move – here's how to tune in
Watch Slovenia vs Sweden today as Alexander Isak makes his first appearance since his high-profile move to Liverpool, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.
► Date: Friday, September 5
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET
► Venue: Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana
► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US)
Watch from anywhere
This is part of the first round of fixtures in Group A in the UEFA qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, with Switzerland and Kosovo the other members of the group.
Isak has spent the summer at the centre of a transfer storm, isolated from Newcastle as he pushed for a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, which finally materialised for a fee of £125 million.
Fans will have a first chance to see Isak as a Liverpool player, if not in a Liverpool shirt, as his Sweden side travel to Slovenia on Thursday.
Read on for all the information on how to watch Slovenia vs Sweden online, on TV and from anywhere.
Can I watch Slovenia vs Sweden in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Slovenia vs Sweden on Amazon Prime Video, who have plenty of World Cup qualifiers to go at.
Interestingly, these are now being offered on a pay-per-view basis, at a price of £2.49 per match. You don't need an active Prime membership to buy the live stream.
How to watch Slovenia vs Sweden in the US
Fans in the US can watch the game on Fox Sports Plus or the Fox Sports app.
Watch Slovenia vs Sweden from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
