'Outside his dressing room, he had this massive Man City flag. I thought it’d be funny to stick a big black-and-white Newcastle flag over the top. That didn’t go down too well': Andrew Cushin on his run-in with Noel Gallagher

Newcastle United boasts a whole host of famous fans in the music space, from Sting and Brian Johnson, to Sam Fender and Mark Knopfler.

But up-and-coming star Andrew Cushin has been making his own waves in the north-east, so much so that he has already supported Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher, as well as having run-ins with a few Geordie legends along the way.

FourFourTwo spoke with the 26-year-old Newcastle superfan to discuss life, football, music and his appearance in the FA Youth Cup.

Andrew Cushin reveals ALL on supporting Newcastle United

Andrew Cushin has already supported some huge names including Noel Gallagher and Tom Meighan (Image credit: Getty Images)

What was the first match that you ever attended?

I went to games when I was knee-high, but anyone who says they remember those is a liar. The first one I remember was a 2-2 draw with Stoke in December 2008. Newcastle were 2-0 up at half-time and Michael Owen had scored both goals. I remember thinking how good it was to go to the match when Newcastle were winning. Then Stoke scored twice, with one in the last minute. But I remember walking from our estate with my dad, jumping on the bus, then seeing the pitch and hearing Blaydon Races and Local Hero for the first time, and after the first 45 minutes, I was thinking, ‘This is what it’s like to be a Newcastle fan’. Then, after the second 45, it was, ‘This is what it’s really like’.

Andrew Cushin is a lifelong Newcastle United supporter (Image credit: Unknown)

Do you have a matchday routine?

Yeah, there’s a little pub down the road from the ground called the Labour Club, which has been there for years. All of the old fans drink there, so I always go in for a couple. The club means so much to the city and the people, so it becomes a full day out. If I’ve got a ticket for the match, the game doesn’t start at 3pm – it starts at 10am, when you’re getting ready and you’re going for your first few beers with your pals. There’s always some kind of routine or ritual going on.

Who was your childhood hero and did you ever meet them?

Shay Given, probably from that initial Stoke game. I played football up until I signed my first record deal, and I was a keeper. If I didn’t play music, I’d still be doing it now, but I couldn’t risk playing now and breaking my fingers. I worked with musicians like Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller and Louis Tomlinson, but when I met Shay, I turned into a seven-year-old boy! It was at a sportsman’s dinner in Newcastle; he had just left working as a coach at Derby, and all I could think to ask him was if he was still at Derby. I think I offered him a job as one of my roadies. But he was so nice, and he has sent me a few messages on Instagram.

Newcastle United's players celebrate after winning the Carabao Cup (Image credit: 2025 Getty Images)

What was your highlight as a player?

I once played in the FA Youth Cup for Newcastle Benfield. We played in the preliminary rounds and made it to the First Round, and I saved three penalties against South Shields. My career was never going to go astronomically well: I was decent and had the height but I was slim, so maybe not strong enough.

What’s your favourite goal you’ve ever seen live?

A few stick out. In 2010, Kevin Nolan scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Sunderland and the first wasn’t quite an overhead kick, as he basically lay on his back and kicked it in, but that’s in there. There’s also Ryan Taylor’s volley against Everton a season later, and Jonas Gutierrez scoring against West Ham after his cancer battle. More recently, I’d include Fabian Schar’s goal against PSG.

Noel Gallagher and Andrew Cushin stand in front of a Manchester City flag, highlighting their connection to football culture. (Image credit: Unknown)

What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen or heard at a game?

This season, we beat Arsenal 2-0 in the away leg of our League Cup semi-final and Mikel Arteta blamed the ball. In the second leg, when we were 2-0 up again, Newcastle fans started singing, “It must be the ball”. That was pretty funny.

Who from your club’s past would you bring back for your current side?

It’s got to be someone who would fit the way we play now, and someone I’ve seen play, so I’ll go for Yohan Cabaye.

Where’s the strangest place you’ve met a player or manager?

A few months ago, I was in an Irish bar in Newcastle with some friends. Jason Tindall and a few of the players were out. My mates and I know some of them, so we said hello. They invited us to sit with them, and a few drinks later Jason asked if I’d like to sing on stage. The manager of the bar said it’d be an honour. So, I got up and sung Wor Flags. I forgot all about it the next morning but there was footage online, and watching it back, I could see Tindall jumping up and down, waving his arms in the air. That was a strange night.

How did it feel the first time you heard Wor Flags played at St James’ Park?

Oh, amazing. I go to as many games as I can, but it seems it’s played when I’m not there! But it’s the pinnacle. If you’re a big football fan and you write a song that is about the club and escapism and going to the match or an event, then to play that song at that place that you’re singing about is a pretty special feeling.

What was it like to perform at St James’ Park?

Right pitch, wrong sport! I played as part of the Rugby League Magic Weekend. It was amazing, though. We thought I’d be playing near the dugouts, then when I got down the tunnel, I was told that I was playing in the centre circle. The difference between football and rugby is that you can drink in your seat – if it was football, everybody would be on the concourse having a pint or a pie, but for this they were in their seats, so there were 28 to 29,000 people watching. I wore a Magpies shirt and did a Shearer celebration as I left the stage.

Where’s the best place you’ve ever watched a game?

On tour in America last year, I dragged my whole band and crew to a bar in Nashville to watch Newcastle play. I’d received a message from a guy who runs the Nashville Newcastle United supporters’ club, so we went down there. There were a dozen Geordies in various different shirts, and I remember the game was at acceptable drinking time in Newcastle but not acceptable drinking time in Nashville. I remember getting everyone absolutely hammered watching the game. I can’t remember who we were playing, though. But drinking at unsociable times with the Nashville sun on my back – perfect.

Andrew poses with Shay Given and the pair are still regularly in touch on social media (Image credit: Unknown)

You’ve worked with Noel Gallagher – do you two ever chat about football?

I’m in a WhatsApp group with Noel, and I always let him know when Newcastle are playing Man City and he lets me know when we’re losing! I played with Noel a few years ago at the Rock N Roll Circus. He put his dressing room beside mine so he could come in and say hello. Outside his dressing room, he had this massive Man City flag. I thought it’d be funny to stick a big black-and-white Newcastle flag over the top. That didn’t go down too well. There’s a photo of me having to stand in front of the City flag with him, which was awkward – I look like the stupidest City fan.

How did it feel to see Newcastle end decades without a trophy in March?

It was totally surreal, and one of the proudest moments supporting the Toon. It made me think about what it would have meant to my dad and family, who have supported Newcastle for decades. I just pray it’s the first of many.

Andrew’s album, ‘Love Is For Everyone’, is out now. Visit andrewcushin.os.fan for info.