Friday Football Quiz, episode 83: Can you get 20 correct answers?

First, let's put your long-term memory to work. Test your knowledge of Premier League royalty by naming the 34 players with 100+ Premier League goals. Then, see if you can recall the history of shock results by naming the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions.

Next, we pivot to global commerce and unique identity. How many of Barcelona's 40 most expensive players ever (a list loaded with world-record fees) can you name? Following that transfer spree, challenge yourself to name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality to play in the league.

Finally, here is your weekend assignment. Get out the pencil and paper to conquer FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 20, featuring clues on Red clubs, Red Bull clubs, and redemption stories. Sign up for the newsletter for more, 'n' all!