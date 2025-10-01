Every Premier League club's longest unbeaten run

Every Premier League team but one has already tasted defeat this season.

Crystal Palace inflicted a first loss on champions Liverpool, maintaining their own unbeaten record in 2025-26.

Oliver Glasner's Eagles are enjoying a historic high point when it comes to not being beaten, but how far back does their unbeaten run go and where does it stack up against the record runs of each Premier League club?

Arsenal

Arsenal's invincibles

Arsenal's famous invincibles won the Premier League in 2003-04 without losing a game.

In total, their unbeaten league run under Arsene Wenger stretch to a massive 49 matches, a record for English football.

Liverpool

Liverpool went without defeat in the Premier League between January 2019 and February 2020 before the world fell apart.

They picked up their first title of the Premier League era and eventually tapped out at 44 matches unbeaten.

Chelsea

Chelsea went on an incredible unbeaten run at home under Jose Mourinho but their record streak home and away in the Premier League totalled 40 matches between October 2004 and October 2005.

Manchester City

Manchester City's longest Premier League unbeaten run is 32 matches and extended from December 2023 to November 2024.

In the middle, they won the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season.

Manchester United

Despite dominating the early years of the Premier League, Manchester United did slip up occasionally under Alex Ferguson.

They had no such issue in their treble-winning 1998-99 season, when they put together the bulk of their record 29 matches unbeaten.

Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees were unbeaten for 25 matches in the calendar year 1995, a run that was ended in November by Blackburn Rovers.

Forest were relegated in 1997.

Newcastle United

In February 2023, Eddie Howe's Newcastle United equalled their club record of consecutive league matches without defeat by hitting 17 matches unbeaten in the Premier League.

They were defeated by Liverpool in their next match but qualified for the Champions League.

Leeds United

Leeds United famously went undefeated for 34 matches in the late sixties but their Premier League record is 14 matches unbeaten in the second season of the Premier League era.

That sequence started with five wins on the bounce as Leeds finished fifth.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League record is also 14 matches unbeaten.

They've achieved that streak twice, once in 2015-16 and once in 2017-18.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa were in a spot of bother before John Gregory took over as manager in 1998.

The new boss promptly oversaw a record run of 14 matches without defeat across two seasons in the 1998 calendar year.

Brentford

Between October 2022 and March 2023, Thomas Frank's Brentford were unbeaten for 12 matches.

The Bees won six and drew six including wins over Liverpool and Manchester City.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace haven't lost in 18 games in all competitions, a club record and still an active streak.

In the Premier League, that amounts to 12 matches unbeaten for Palace for the first time, with some European football and an FA Cup win thrown in to boot.

AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries put together a magnificent run of form in 2024-25, culminating in a club-record 11 matches unbeaten.

Bournemouth lost the next game to Liverpool, a cruel but almost inevitable way for their streak to come to an end in February.

Everton

Premier League ever-presents Everton also have a record run of 11 matches without defeat.

They did it twice, once in 2010 and once in 2012, with both sequences getting underway in the month of March.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have a 21-game unbeaten run in their league history but in the Premier League they too have reached 11 matches without loss.

Their run in the autumn and winter of 2019 was brought to an end by Spurs.

West Ham United

West Ham's 10 matches unbeaten in the Premier League came in the second half of the 2015-16 season before defeat to Swansea City.

Slaven Bilic was the man in charge of the Hammers' best-ever Premier League run but ultimately fell short in his Champions League quest.

Sunderland

Sunderland's best league finish of the Premier League era was seventh, which they first achieved in 1999-00.

That was also the season of their record 10 matches unbeaten between August and November.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Having spent so many years in exile and under unpopular management, Brighton fans were pinching themselves in 2021-22.

Their unbeaten run of 9 matches began on Boxing Day and wasn't ended until they got to Old Trafford in the middle of February.

Fulham

Fulham are another club with a much longer unbeaten run elsewhere in their history but have an impressive Premier League streak of 9 matches too.

In the 2008-09 season, they managed three wins and six draws on the way to a top-seven finish.

Burnley

The Clarets arrived in the Premier League in 2025-26 on the back of a massive club record unbeaten run of 33 games but their best sequence in the competition itself is a more modest 8 matches.

They won six of those eight in 2018-19, seeing off Spurs before defeat to Newcastle in February.