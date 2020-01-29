Gabriel Jesus News and Features
Date of birth: April 3, 1997
Instagram: @dejesusoficial
Club(s): Palmeiras, Manchester City
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £27 million
Being back-up to Sergio Aguero might faze some players but the Brazilian has gone about his work at Manchester City with a quiet demeanour safe in the knowledge his day will come. Since moving from Palmeiras in 2016 he has shown a penchant for scoring important goals and switched his club shirt number from 33 to 9 in the summer. Has won the Premier League (twice), FA Cup, EFL Cup (twice) and the Copa America.
Latest about Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus ready to build on Madrid magic in Carabao Cup final
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aston Villa
Gabriel Jesus insists he is happy at Manchester City but admits he “always wants more” amid Real Madrid links
By Greg Lea
Gabriel Jesus
Real Madrid were saved by final whistle – Manchester City midfielder Rodri
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manchester City
Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manchester City
Jesus saves City with late goal after Aguero misses penalty
By FourFourTwo Staff
Leicester City
Jesus spares Aguero’s blushes as Manchester City edge victory at Leicester
By FourFourTwo Staff
Enda Stevens
A look at Manchester City’s penalty record after Aguero fails at Leicester
By FourFourTwo Staff
Gabriel Jesus
A look at Manchester City’s penalty record after Gundogan fails at Tottenham
By FourFourTwo Staff
Gabriel Jesus
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.