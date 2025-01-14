Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta confirms club are 'working on' January transfer, following Gabriel Jesus injury
Arsenal are moving in the market to replace Gabriel Jesus - who served two purposes for Mikel Arteta before his recent injury
Mikel Arteta may be forced into some cognitive thinking this month after Gabriel Jesus' injury.
The Brazil international was forced off during Arsenal's FA Cup third-round defeat against Manchester United at the weekend, with it suspected the 27-year-old is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Clutching his knee before being taken off on a stretcher at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta is now on the hunt for a new centre forward with Kai Havertz failing to impress in recent weeks.
Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus' injury is 'not looking good'
“We know more now and it's not looking at all," said the Gunners boss when asked about Jesus' injury. "We need to review with one more specialist, so we will probably have better information this afternoon.
“I don’t want to confirm anything until we’ve had the final report. It’s the doctor’s job to do that, but we were very worried straight away after the game and we are very worried today. Let’s wait until the tests.”
Transfer expert and journalist Ben Jacobs believes Arsenal may have no choice but to use the January market to their advantage, with time ticking down before the deadline on February 3.
"Arsenal might consider, if the right opportunity presents itself, adding a striker now and still moving for one of their bigger-name targets in the summer," began Jacobs, speaking to FourFourTwo on January 13.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"What’s interesting about the Gabriel Jesus injury is that he was being earmarked not just to continue his form of late but potentially, along with Ethan Nwaneri, offer cover on the right-hand side, too, leaving Havertz to lead the line.
"So they’ve lost a player who could have covered Bukayo Saka and led the line – so there might be more of an urgency to do something in January.
🚨👀 Mikel Arteta confirms: “We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad. We are on it”.“Unfortunately, Gabriel Jesus’ injury is not looking good… we are very worried, waiting for the final report”. pic.twitter.com/6vAR70qHrxJanuary 14, 2025
In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal have a huge striker shortlist with the likes of Liam Delap, Bryan Mbuemo and Nico Williams all named. Now would be the perfect time for the Gunners to bite the bullet and sign that missing piece in attack, given their scattergun approach over the last few years.
Arsenal have a huge North London derby clash with Tottenham on Wednesday as Premier League action returns.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
'Arsenal are crapping themselves: they're scared to take advantage of the opportunity they’ve been given this season. When you look at the chances they are missing the answer is obvious': former Gunners captain delivers brutal assessment of title hopes
Jorginho may have played his final Arsenal game - as major transfer bombshell drops: report