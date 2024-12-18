Arsenal considering swap deal involving Gabriel Jesus for long-term target: report

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has struggled for minutes and form so far this season

Arsenal’s place in the league table tells a story of a team in the throes of a relatively successful season, if not quite hitting their highest levels.

However, a look at the number of open-play goals Mikel Arteta’s side have scored this term shows a team that needs to bolster its attacking unit.

A fresh report suggests that the Gunners are looking into just that, but it may see current striker Gabriel Jesus heading the other way.

Report reveals Dusan Vlahovic fancied by Arsenal in Gabriel Jesus swap deal

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been of interest to Arsenal for some time now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is well trailed, with the north London club having already gone in for the towering Serbian in previous windows.

But this latest report, from Italian outlet Spazio, has revealed how the mechanics of the deal might work, with Jesus potentially being considered as a make-weight in the deal.

Jesus may be useful for relieving the financial pressure of any Vlahovic deal (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

The Italian site goes on to say that the Old Lady are after a more technical striker, as opposed to the traditional no.9 presence that Arsenal are lacking, and Vlahovic certainly offers.

If that is the case, then a swap deal looks like a smart move for all parties involved, especially Jesus.

The Brazilian has appeared just 20 times in all competitions this season, mostly from the bench, and has scored just one goal so far.

Still only 27 years old, it seems clear he needs a move as much as the Gunners need a figurehead to build their attack around: a swap deal could address both those issues and save a bit of money at the Emirates Stadium.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal seemingly stepping up their interest in a player like Vlahovic in January tells you everything you need to know about Arteta’s thoughts on his central striker options.

And it makes perfect sense; the Gunners are currently ninth in the league based on open-play goals, level with the likes of Leicester City.

They need a no.9, Jesus needs a move, and Juventus will need to replace Vlahovic’s goals if he goes: this one works on paper.