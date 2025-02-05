Remember Isaias? Probably not – but he was the first Brazilian to play in the Premier League, joining Coventry from Benfica in 1995.

Since then, well over 100 of his compatriots have plied their trade in the English top flight – including some of the very best players the football-obsessed South American nation has produced in modern times.

Here, we take you through the best Brazilian players in Premier League history…

Lucas Leiva

Lucas Leiva playing for Liverpool, 2014 (Image credit: Alamy)

An excellent defensive midfielder, Lucas Leiva racked up 247 Premier League appearances across almost 10 years at Liverpool – scoring a single goal (a header against Newcastle in 2009).

Capped 24 times by his country, Lucas’ total of 978 tackles is the second-highest in Prem history – and the highest by a non-English player.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva playing for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest, 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

Thiago Silva was almost 36 when he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020, but the ex-PSG and Milan man was far from finished at the top level.

Silva lived up to his reputation as one of the top centre-backs of his generation, captaining the Blues on his debut and going on to play 113 Premier League games, being named the club’s 2022/23 Player of the Year by fans and teammates alike.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gabriel

Gabriel celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Signed from Lille in 2020, Gabriel steadily established himself as one of the best centre-halves in world football at Arsenal, making the 2023/24 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

An outstanding ball-player and a significant aerial threat from set-pieces, Gabriel was ever-present as the Gunners pushed Manchester City hard in the 2022/23 title race.

Oscar

Oscar playing for Chelsea, 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Premier League champion with Chelsea, Oscar scored 21 goals in the competition for the Blues and set up a further 19.

The former Internacional attacking midfielder enjoyed a particularly memorable 2014/15 campaign, helping the West Londoners to their third Prem title under Jose Mourinho and winning the club’s Goal of the Year award for a stunning strike with the outside of his foot against QPR.

Juninho

Juninho greets fans after signing for Middlesbrough for the third time, 2002 (Image credit: Alamy)

The pint-sized entertainer revered by Middlesbrough fans, Juninho had three spells on Teesside – first arriving from Sao Paulo in 1995 – finding the net 29 times.

Boro’s Player of the Season in 1996/97, when he scored 12 Premier League goals, the attacking midfielder returned to the Riverside Stadium on loan in 1999 and permanently in 2002 – having just won the World Cup.

Ramires

Ramires playing for Chelsea against Sunderland, 2011 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another key member of Chelsea’s 2014/15 title-winning side, Ramires joined the Blues from Benfica in 2010 and was voted Players’ Player of the Year in 2011/12.

A versatile box-to-box midfielder whose strength in the tackle belied his slender frame, the 52-cap Brazil international left Stamford Bridge in 2016 with 159 Premier League appearances to his name.

David Luiz

David Luiz playing for Chelsea, 2017 (Image credit: Alamy)

A well-rounded central defender versatile enough to also operate as a holding midfielder or full-back, David Luiz played an integral role as Chelsea won the 2016/17 Premier League title under Antonio Conte.

Having re-joined the Blues that summer, Luiz – who later made 53 Prem appearances for Arsenal – excelled in Conte’s back three, which allowed him to demonstrate his superbly well-rounded defensive game to maximum effect, earning him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Stoke City, 2017 (Image credit: Alamy)

While often having to make his mark from the bench, Gabriel Jesus was an important part of four Premier League title triumphs at Manchester City, scoring 58 goals in the competition for Pep Guardiola’s team.

In search of more minutes, the former Palmeiras forward moved to Arsenal for £45m ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, and he quickly became a key man for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta – who he had previously worked with at City.

Willian

Willian celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Everton, 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

An explosive wide player with fantastic free-kick-taking ability, Willian spent his best Premier League years with Chelsea, registering 37 goals and 33 assists in seven seasons – and winning the title in 2014/15 and 2016/17.

The two-time Blues Players’ Player of the Year, who represented his country on 70 occasions, went on to have spells with two other London clubs: Arsenal and Fulham.

Ederson

Ederson playing for Manchester City, 2021 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the best goalkeepers of his generation, elite ball-playing shot-stopper Ederson was vital to Pep Guardiola getting Manchester City to play in his image.

Arriving from Benfica for £35m ahead of the 2017/18 season, Ederson starred as City won six of the next seven Premier League titles, making the PFA Team of the Year in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Fabinho

Fabinho playing for Liverpool, 2020 (Image credit: Alamy)

A world-class holding midfielder, Fabinho was absolutely instrumental to Liverpool’s resurgence under Jurgen Klopp, starring in the Reds’ maiden Premier League title triumph of 2019/20.

An aggressive ball-winner and a metronomic passer, Fabinho – a £39m signing from Monaco in 2018 – played 158 Prem games for the Merseyside giants, with Klopp aptly nicknaming him ‘Dyson’ after the brand of vacuum cleaner.

Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Silva playing for Arsenal, 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another elite defensive midfield operator, 2002 World Cup winner Gilberto Silva was immense as Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ won the 2003/04 Premier League title without losing a single game.

Fondly dubbed ‘the invisible wall’ in his homeland, the 89-cap international chalked up 170 Prem appearances for the Gunners and scored their first goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Alisson

Alisson playing for Liverpool, 2020 (Image credit: Alamy)

The most expensive goalkeeper of all time when he joined Liverpool from Roma for £66.8m in the summer of 2018, Alisson wasted no time in justifying his price tag, becoming arguably the best ‘keeper in world football.

An elite shot-stopper with exceptional ability in one-on-one situations and with the ball at his feet, Brazil’s long-time number was integral to the Reds’ 2019/20 title success – before becoming just the fifth goalie to score in the Prem the following season, heading in a dramatic late winner at West Brom.

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Norwich City, 2021 (Image credit: Alamy)

Roberto Firmino finished his Liverpool career as the top-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history, netting 82 times for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds between 2015 and 2023.

An instinctive finisher and elite presser who perfected the false nine role, Firmino was ever-present throughout the 2019/20 title-winning campaign, flanked by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in an irresistible front three.

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho playing for Liverpool, 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

Evidently, Liverpool have done well out of Brazilians, and Philippe Coutinho was the best of the lot in FFT’s humble opinion.

Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Season at Anfield in 2014/15 and 2015/16, the versatile attacking midfielder scored 41 Premier League goals in five years with the Reds – many of them spectacular – and provided 35 assists. He later featured 41 times in the competition for Aston Villa, adding six to his goal tally.

Fernandinho

Fernandinho celebrates with his Premier League winner's medal, 2021 (Image credit: Alamy)

Just about the best defensive midfielder in the world in his prime at Manchester City, Fernandinho joined Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and enjoyed instant success, winning his first of five Premier League titles in his first season in English football.

Fantastically versatile in his role with a penchant for getting forward and unleashing shots from range, Fernandinho continued to thrive under Pep Guardiola – who made him captain ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Capped 53 times by Brazil, Fernandinho led City to two titles as skipper, leaving in 2022 with 264 Prem games under his belt.