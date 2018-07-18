The 10 outstanding things we will all remember from World Cup 2018

Two decades on from their maiden World Cup triumph, France won the tournament for the second time in their history with a 4-2 victory over Croatia. It was a strange final and Les Bleus’ attacking performance wasn’t as convincing as the scoreline may suggest, but it’s hard to begrudge them their triumph after six wins in Russia.

France’s squad was widely regarded as one of the most talented in the competition before the big kick-off, but there were considerable doubts over Didier Deschamps’ ability to mould the individuals at his disposal into a well-functioning collective. France didn’t always dazzle going forward, but the manager deserves credit for fashioning a coherent unit adept at holding opponents at arm’s length.