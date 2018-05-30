10 players you won’t believe were shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or

At the time, few could argue with Mutu’s inclusion on the 2003 Ballon d’Or shortlist. At Parma, the Romanian had forged one of Europe’s most clinical striking partnerships with Brazilian sharp-shooter Adriano, and his early form for Chelsea (four goals in three matches) suggested even better things lay ahead.

They didn’t. Failing a drug test for cocaine and subsequent moves to Juventus and Fiorentina – both culprits in the 2006 Calciopoli scandal – ensured Mutu’s name will always be more synonymous with controversy than on-field glory.