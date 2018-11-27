10 shocking defeats for English clubs in the Champions League

More than once, Liverpool came dangerously close to exiting a competition they would eventually win on a memorable night in Istanbul.

The Steven Gerrard-inspired comeback against Olympiakos sticks in the memory, but a dismal defeat to Graz has largely been forgotten.

The Austrian outfit needed to come back from a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their third qualifying round clash at Anfield – and came too close for comfort. Rafa Benitez, expecting little resistance, made three changes as his team put in a complacent performance. Mario Tokic put Graz in front just after half-time and could have taken the game beyond 90 minutes with a bit more finesse.