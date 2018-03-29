10 superstars who could miss out on the 2018 World Cup

With the big kick-off now just over three months away, international managers are currently firming up their plans for the World Cup. Many coaches will already have a strong idea of which 23 players they wish to include in their squad, with only a handful of spots still up for grabs across the board.

For a variety of different reasons, there are several high-profile footballers who aren’t guaranteed a place on their respective nation’s plane. In this slideshow, we pick out 10 of them.