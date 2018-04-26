10 things Arsenal fans can thank Arsene Wenger for

It's finally happened: Arsene Wenger will say his goodbyes at the end of the campaign, a season ahead of schedule, following 22 years in the manager's chair at Arsenal. The Frenchman took the club to some incredible heights - particularly in the early years - but his legacy has been clouded by his decision to hang around beyond his sell-by date according to an increasing percentage of the Gunners' fan base.

When the dust settles, though, Arsenal supporters will realise they have plenty of reasons to be thankful for Arsene Wenger, from his modernisation of the game in England to the way he added to the Gunners' illustrious history.