11 of the hardest managers ever: you wouldn't mess with 'em...

The days of the authoritarian football manager are rapidly becoming a thing of the past, much to the relief of those kicking a ball around for a living. But it wasn't too long ago that bosses were ruling their own players out of World Cups by cropping them in training, making them run until they threw-up in pre-season or ordering their players to go out and kick the opposition to such an extent that two of them ended up in prison.

From ex-military men who survived the Battle of the Somme to former miners and with a rather predictable strong showing from Scotland, we take a look at the 11 hardest managers to ever take charge of a football team.