12 footballers forever living in the shadow of their more successful siblings

Remember when Eto'o and Drogba played together at Metalurg Donetsk in the mid-2000s? No? Not surprising really – we’re not talking about Samuel and Didier but David and Joel. Or when Aubameyang won the Champions League in 2003 with Milan? Of course you don’t. Catilina Aubameyang won Europe’s top prize, not his world-famous little brother Pierre-Emerick.

The world of football can be a strange one, particularly when it comes to lesser-known siblings. We've taken a look at 12 brothers of footballing superstars who never quite came up to the high standards their siblings set.