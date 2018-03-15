12 player-manager pairings who REALLY fell out

It happens in workplaces around the world: even the dream job can be a nightmare when you don’t get on with your boss, and even the most respected manager comes up against a difficult employee every now and again. It’s all the more difficult when every minute is played out in front of millions, particularly in the testosterone-fuelled world of professional football where clashes aren’t always confined to the pitch and those involved are supposed to be on the same side.

We take a look at 12 examples of when things go horribly wrong between player and coach, with foul-mouthed tirades, a five-month exile and players refusing to celebrate with a team-mate – even when he’s just scored against their biggest rivals.