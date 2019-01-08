13 of football's most embarrassing excuses

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was spotted with one arm aloft in a salute and the other above his mouth in an alarming Instagram post on Sunday. It was later removed but, after causing a stir online, the Welshman tried to calm the waters via Twitter.

"I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that."

Not convinced? Try this lot for size…