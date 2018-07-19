18 incredible stats you might have missed from the 2018 World Cup

0.6 shots on target from open play per hour is all England averaged over their first six outings – a lower return than any other side except Iran. Four of the six they produced over those 10 hours of action came against minnows Tunisia and Panama, including the goal Harry Kane fortuitously deflected in with his heel.

Gareth Southgate’s side relied heavily upon set-pieces, and a lack of creativity from open play was ultimately their undoing. Had they not been as successful from dead-ball situations, it’s unlikely that the Three Lions would have reached the last four.