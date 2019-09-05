The 20 most valuable squads in world football
Feeling flush
Another summer of speculation and signings is over after Europe’s major leagues closed their transfer windows earlier this week (thank god – if we had to see another Paul Pogba story...).
The various comings and goings have resulted in some changes to the world’s most valuable squads (according to Transfermarkt and their fancy algorithm), with Premier League sides continuing to dominate...
20. Bayer Leverkusen (£371.79 million)
Exciting prospect Kai Havertz is by far Leverkusen’s most valuable player at £81 million.
But the Bundesliga squad is packed full of high-value talent such as youngsters Jonathan Tah and Leon Bailey, securing their spot in the top 20.
19. Valencia (£420.66 million)
Marcelino may not possess any out-and-out superstars in his squad, but the collection of quality players he has assembled comfortably places the La Liga side in the top 20.
Rodrigo, Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya are their most valuable players with a market price of £45 million, although Goncalo Guedes and Maxi Gomez aren’t far behind on £36 million.
18. Everton (£457.2 million)
The Toffees, predictably, come seventh in the squad valuation of Premier League sides.
Richarlison is rated as Marco Silva’s most valuable asset with a market price of £45 million, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and new signing Moise Kean coming in behind him on £36 million.
17. AC Milan (£443.70m)
The former European powerhouses may still be miles away from where they want to be, but their youthful squad has great potential.
Promising 20-year-old goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma is considered their most valuable player at £49.5 million but Alessio Romagnoli (£45m), Suso, Ante Rebic and Krzysztof Piatek (all £36m) aren’t far behind.
16. RB Leipzig (£468.99 million)
The early pace-setters in the Bundesliga look like serious contenders under Julian Nagelsmann this season after building an eye-catching group of players.
At £58.5 million, striker Timo Werner is their big name, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate (£40.5m) and Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen (£31.5m) rounding off the top three for market value.
15. Inter Milan (£482.31 million)
Romelu Lukaku’s big-money arrival from Manchester United has sent him straight to the top of Inter’s most valuable player rankings with a market value of £67.5 million.
He is followed by defenders Milan Skriniar (£54m) and Stefan de Vrij (£45m), as well as midfield pendulum Marcelo Brozovic (£45m).
14. Napoli (£563.22 million)
After years of speculation that he could leave, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is rated at £67.5 million, ahead of Neapolitan talisman Lorenzo Insigne on £58.5m.
Brazilian midfielder Allan’s £54m valuation rounds off the top three for Carlo Ancelotti’s talented side.
13. Arsenal (£570.38 million)
It may come as no surprise to learn that Unai Emery’s all-action strike duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are considered the club’s most valuable players at £63 million each.
Summer signing Nicolas Pepe comes next on £58.5m as he looks to make an impact following his arrival from Lille.
12. Borussia Dortmund (£570.69 million)
Those in the know have tipped Dortmund to have a real crack at the Bundesliga title this season, and the market values speak for the potency of their attack.
England international Jadon Sancho leads the way at £90 million, twice the figure of club captain Marco Reus and summer arrival Julian Brandt on £45m each.
11. Manchester United (£644.63 million)
There was a time not so long ago when Manchester United being outside of the top 10 in a list like this would’ve been unthinkable, but it’s another signal of how far the club has fallen in recent years.
Paul Pogba is considered their most valuable asset at £90 million, with Marcus Rashford behind him at £72m, ahead of £58.5m-rated goalkeeper David de Gea.
10. Chelsea (£697.50 million)
Transfer ban or not, Frank Lampard has been handed a squad ranked among the 10 most valuable in the world for his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.
N’Golo Kante is rated at a massive £90 million, with Jorginho regarded as their second-most valuable asset at £58.5m. Kepa and Christian Pulisic both carry £54m valuations.
9. Atletico Madrid (£737.46 million)
Diego Simeone’s side hope to make a big push for the La Liga title this season, although a significant financial gap remains between them and rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Atleti have some hugely valuable players in their ranks though, none more so than £90 million-rated goalkeeper Jan Oblak, while Saul Niguez (£81m), Koke, Jose Gimenez and Joao Felix (all £63m) follow the Slovenian.
8. Juventus (£777.60m)
No prizes for guessing who the Italian champions’ most valuable asset is, although the gap between Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest isn’t nearly as pronounced as it has been in the past.
The Portuguese is rated at £81 million, not far ahead of Paulo Dybala at £76.5m and summer signing Matthijs de Ligt (£67.5m).
7. Bayern Munich (£779.99m)
Philippe Coutinho was Bayern’s showcase summer signing and is rated as the Bundesliga champions’ most valuable player at £81 million.
Behind him in the rankings are three players considered to be worth £63m: Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich and Lucas Hernandez.
6. Tottenham Hotspur (£881.55m)
Spurs finally got the chequebook out again this summer to help Mauricio Pochettino try to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City, with Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon all arriving.
Harry Kane remains by far their most valuable asset at an eye-watering £135 million, while wantaway midfielder Christian Eriksen is rated at £90m and Dele Alli at £81m.
5. PSG (£949.5 million)
The Ligue 1 champions are fast closing in on the £1 billion mark for squad value, thanks in large part to their expensively-assembled forward line.
Kylian Mbappe leads the way on £180m, followed by £162m-rated Neymar and deadline day arrival Mauro Icardi, rated at £72 million.
4. Liverpool (£959.18m)
The Champions League holders sit just outside the top three thanks to the remarkable work of Jurgen Klopp over the last few years.
Mohamed Salah is considered their most valuable asset at £135 million followed by Sadio Mané (£108m) and Virgil van Dijk (£81m), but there are no fewer than 10 players in the Reds squad with a market value of £45m or more.
3. Barcelona (£1.03 billion)
With or without Neymar, Barcelona were always going to be high on this list and are the first of three teams to breach the £1 billion mark.
The La Liga champions have £135 million-rated Lionel Messi on top of their squad value rankings, followed by Antoine Griezmann (£117m) and Ousmane Dembele (£90m).
2. Real Madrid (£1.07 billion)
Real Madrid climbed above bitter rivals Barcelona in the squad value rankings this summer, although not by much; just £40 million separates them.
Summer signing Eden Hazard is their most valuable player at £135m, ahead of £63m-rated pair Raphael Varane and Vinicius Junior.
1. Manchester City (£1.14 billion)
Pep Guardiola has created one of the finest teams English football has ever seen and it’s no great surprise that he also possesses the world’s most valuable squad.
Their prized assets are Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, rated at £126m and £117m respectively, but there are 15 players in Pep’s squad who have a market value exceeding the £30m mark.
