20 players you'd forgot earned England call-ups – but never won a cap

Warhurst boasts one of the most bizarre individual goalscoring seasons in English football history, having found the net 18 times for Sheffield Wednesday in 1992/93 – leading to this unlikeliest of England call-ups.

Previously a centre-back, Warhurst was repackaged as a makeshift striker during an injury crisis at Hillsborough, taking the task brilliantly to enjoy the most memorable campaign of his career.

His form was so good that Three Lions boss Graham Taylor selected him in his squad for a World Cup qualifier against Turkey in 1993, but Warhurst was forced to withdraw from the squad after pulling a muscle in training. He never got the call from his country again.