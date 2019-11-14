25 players who got fewer England caps than you think

A look at the list of England's all-time cap holders can make for head-in-hands reading. We shan't dig out those who clearly earned more than their fair share, but it's much easier to bemoan the fortunes of those who weren't quite so lucky.

These 25 players should all consider themselves unfortunate not to have pulled on the Three Lions shirt more – all were excellent players at club level but found their pathway into the Three Lions' first team blocked by even better superstars, bone-headed bosses and more. Read on...