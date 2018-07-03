9 players who've been far better for their country than clubs

Asanovic was an elegant midfielder who was at the very heart of everything Croatia did in the late 1990s. His passing was immaculate, and he made the team tick when they reached the quarter-finals of Euro '96 and then finished third at the 1998 World Cup.

He certainly didn't feel inferior to star players Zvonimir Boban, Robert Prosinecki, Alen Boksic, Davor Suker and Robert Jarni – and rightly so. Despite his exploits on the international stage, Asanovic’s club career at the likes of Montpellier, Derby, Napoli and Panathinaikos only saw him fulfil a fraction of his potential.