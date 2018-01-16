9 times clubs REALLY regretted letting a star join their rivals

In September 2006, the two London giants agreed a swap deal that took Ashley Cole to Stamford Bridge, with William Gallas (and £5m) going in the other direction. It proved to be one of the most controversial Premier League transfers, with Chelsea eventually found guilty of tapping up the England defender - and fined by the FA.

A few months after the move, Cole released his autobiography in which he revealed the moment he nearly swerved off the road at hearing Arsenal’s £55k-per-week contract offer.

It was a transfer that defined the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs. Chelsea, bankrolled by Abramovich’s billions, had real pulling power, while Arsenal’s status among the Premier League’s elite was under threat despite the 2004 Double and 2005 FA Cup win. The animosity directed at Cole by Arsenal fans was legendary, but it did little to stop him as he became one of the world's finest left-backs and achieved his objective of “winning things” with the Blues. Arsenal, meanwhile, didn't win another trophy until 2014.