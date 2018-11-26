The best players to never win a league title

Lineker won a plethora of individual awards, including the World Cup Golden Boot in 1986. He was one of England’s greatest strikers, but finished his career with just an FA Cup, Copa del Rey and Cup Winners’ Cup to show for it.

He did win the Second Division as a teenager with Leicester, but top-flight glory eluded him. He was unlucky too: between 1984 and 1987, Everton finished 1st, 2nd and 1st. Guess which of those years Lineker was there?

He'd moved to Barcelona by the time the Toffees reclaimed their title, where he finished in the runners-up spot twice. He then headed to Spurs, finishing third, just as Barça embarked on a run of four consecutive titles. Ouch.