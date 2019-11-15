Ranked! The 50 highest goalscorers in England history

Wayne Rooney, he's coming for you. Harry Kane has moved to within 22 goals of the all-time England record after another hat-trick against Montenegro, taking his overall tally to 31 and overtaking the likes of Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard en route.

There are actually more than 50 players on this list, because over the years several England internationals have become tied on the same number of goals. But we’ve put together the definitive list of the most clinical footballers ever to pull on the Three Lions shirt – a collection spanning three centuries...