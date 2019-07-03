EVERY Premier League club’s breakthrough star of 2019/20

Nothing quite beats the sight of a homegrown hero tearing the opposition apart for your club.

There's plenty of reason to expect that next season we’ll see some fresh new faces making waves in the Premier League – many of whom are academy graduates making first steps; others new arrivals aiming for an impact.

With that thought in mind, we’ve gazed into our crystal ball to identify every top-flight team’s breakthrough star of the 2019/20 campaign. No pressure boys…