EVERY Premier League club’s breakthrough star of 2019/20
Ready to rise
Nothing quite beats the sight of a homegrown hero tearing the opposition apart for your club.
There's plenty of reason to expect that next season we’ll see some fresh new faces making waves in the Premier League – many of whom are academy graduates making first steps; others new arrivals aiming for an impact.
With that thought in mind, we’ve gazed into our crystal ball to identify every top-flight team’s breakthrough star of the 2019/20 campaign. No pressure boys…
Arsenal – Eddie Nketiah
The time has come for Nketiah to take the next step and build on his irregular appearances of recent years.
There is no shortage of clubs who will be keen on a loan move for the 20-year-old striker, whose pace and eye for goal have attracted scouts from across Europe.
The fight for his services could yet take the youngster to Germany or the Championship for next season, although he's made it clear that his priority is staying put to impress Unai Emery.
Aston Villa - Andre Green
Green will be looking to nail down a regular first-team spot at newly-promoted Villa this season. The winger was sent to Portsmouth in League One on loan at the start of last term, only to be recalled in January after struggling for game time.
That turned out to be a blessing, however, as Green forced his way into Dean Smith’s plans and featured in all three play-off matches. With Albert Adomah ageing, he'll fancy his chances of moving even further up the pecking order.
Bournemouth – Lloyd Kelly
Cool-headed Kelly appears to be the kind of character who can deal with the expectation that comes with a £13 million transfer fee at the age of 20.
The versatile defender – comfortable at centre-back or left-back – made a name for himself at Bristol City last season and joins the Cherries’ growing army of young talent that includes David Brooks, Chris Mepham and Dominic Solanke.
Brighton – Viktor Gyokeres
Sweden international Gyokeres struggled for game time under Chris Hughton after making his Brighton debut last August. However, Graham Potter could well offer the 21-year-old more opportunities.
The forward already had two-and-a-half seasons of senior football behind him when he joined in January 2018 and that has shone through in his Premier League 2 outings to date.
Burnley – Jimmy Dunne
Dwight McNeil’s breakthrough at Burnley last season gave hope to the club’s other youngsters, and ex-Manchester United man Dunne could be the next hopefu to step up.
The defender spent last season on loan at Hearts and Sunderland, as well as earning his first Republic of Ireland call-up, and could help with the potential lack of depth at centre-back at Turf Moor.
Chelsea – Mason Mount
After impressing under Frank Lampard on loan at Derby last season, racking up a combined 16 goals and assists, the stars might now be aligning perfectly for Mount.
The midfielder was a key man in the Rams’ run to the play-off final, and with Lamps set to take over at Stamford Bridge under a transfer ban, being a young talent at Chelsea suddenly got interesting.
Crystal Palace – Sam Woods
Woods made his first-team debut for Palace in the Carabao Cup last October, before spending much of the campaign travelling with the senior squad.
He might not have enjoyed a rise as spectacular as that of Manchester United-bound £50 million man Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the defender could well force his way into contention for a centre-back spot.
Everton – Joao Virginia
Marco Silva hasn’t always been forthcoming with chances for his young players, but if there’s one possible opening next season it could be the No.2 goalkeeper spot, with Jonas Lossl and Maarten Stekelenburg there for the taking.
The highly-rated 19-year-old joined from Arsenal a year ago and kept 14 clean sheets in 21 games for the Under-23 side last season – now could be the time to ease him into the first team.
Leicester – James Justin
Justin shone during Luton’s charge to League One promotion last season and the full-back could be a bargain for Leicester at £6 million.
The 21-year-old can operate on both flanks but settled at left-back last season. Although he might not be able to force his way past Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira to begin with, he could have a significant role under Brendan Rodgers.
Liverpool – Rhian Brewster
Brewster has a lot of work to do to fulfil his massive potential after fighting back from two operations and 18 months of injury hell.
The 19-year-old made just two appearances for Liverpool’s Under-23 side last season as a result, but the fact that Jurgen Klopp included him in his matchday squad for Champions League ties against Barcelona and Tottenham last season points to the German’s faith in his young striker.
Manchester City – Phil Foden
Foden’s stunning goal against France was the highlight of England’s disappointing U21 European Championship campaign this summer, and offered yet another example of his ability to dazzle.
The 19-year-old midfielder has just 374 Premier League minutes to his name and will be desperate for significantly more under Pep Guardiola this season. With David Silva entering his final year at the club, his successor could already be at the Etihad.
Manchester United – Mason Greenwood
Prospects for greenhorns are looking good at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Greenwood’s cameo in the Champions League comeback win over PSG last season will live long in the youngster's memory.
The 17-year-old accumulated an impressive 42 goals and assists in 29 games for the club’s youth teams last term and Solskjaer has already vowed to give him a chance in the first team. Watch this space.
Newcastle – Kelland Watts
No one is quite sure what to expect from Newcastle in the next few months and blooding youngsters might not be an immediate priority.
However, this club loves championing one of their own and Watts could break through this season after spending the final month of 2018/19 on the fringes of the first team. Magpies fans will be hopeful that their new manager keeps the elegant centre-back in their plans.
Norwich – Patrick Roberts
Roberts made 20 appearances in the Premier League for relegation-bound Fulham back in 2014/15, but has faced a mazy path back to the top since his move to Manchester City at the end of that season.
After loan spells with Celtic and Girona, the 22-year-old is ready to have another crack at the top flight in a Canaries shirt.
Sheffield United – Tyler Smith
Sheffield United return to the Premier League with an experienced squad, as 25-year-old Jack O’Connell is their youngest outfield player.
However, Smith’s successful loan at Barrow last season earned him a mid-season move to Doncaster and the 20-year-old was described as a “star in the making” by then-Rovers boss Grant McCann.
He will be a Blade to watch this season on loan as he looks to forge a path back to Bramall Lane.
Southampton – Kayne Ramsay
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been keen to bring through young players since arriving at Saints in December.
The Austrian has already handed game time to several talented youngsters, but Ramsay’s defensive nous could be needed in a likely survival fight in the new campaign – especially now that Matt Targett has gone to Aston Villa.
Tottenham – Oliver Skipp
After making 12 Tottenham appearances last season, Skipp will be hoping for more this time round – although Tanguy Ndombele’s potential arrival from Lyon could complicate things.
The 18-year-old impressed so much last term that he came in at No.25 in FourFourTwo’s 50 most exciting teenagers in English football list from February.
Watford – Domingos Quina
Watford signed Quina for a bargain £1 million last summer as he demonstrated his talent in 13 appearances for Javi Gracia’s side in 2018/19.
The Portugal Under-20 international won’t have an easy time grabbing a starting spot, but Vicarage Road is a good place to be for those seeking a Premier League breakthrough.
West Ham – Ben Johnson
Johnson has looked like he’s on the verge of an explosion for a while now and the full-back will hope this is his time. The winger-turned-defender – a cousin of Ledley King and nephew of Paul Parker – is athletic and technical, capable of impressing at both ends of the pitch.
However, he faces tough competition with the experienced Pablo Zabaleta and improving Ryan Fredericks in front of him.
Wolves – Max Kilman
Former England futsal international Kilman rose from Maidenhead United to the Premier League in less than a year and his ascent is only just beginning.
The 22-year-old could well find space in Wolves’ back three and get a chance in the upcoming Europa League qualifiers. Should that go well, more game at Molineux could follow this season.
