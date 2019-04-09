Every team left in the Champions League by how likely they are to win it

It’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff. The quarter-finals are upon us, and there are some tasty clashes lined up for our viewing pleasure over the next couple of days.

Four English sides remain in contention but two of them – Manchester City and Tottenham – will go head to head. Manchester United face a huge task getting past Barcelona, while Liverpool will be wary of Porto despite hammering them 5-0 on aggregate last season.

We’ve raked through the final eight to deliver our verdict on who's most likely to come out on top...