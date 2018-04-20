Fans vs gaffers: 6 (other) bitter 'manager out' campaigns that worked

Anyone who's seen the footage of a worse-for-wear Stuart McCall slipping off the top of a car following Bradford's 1999 promotion will be aware of the high esteem in which he’s held at Valley Parade. Dropping him from the team in 2001 was therefore akin to asking Alan Shearer to do a spot of bench-warming for Newcastle – and we all know what happened when Ruud Gullit did just that.

At Bradford, though, Jefferies lasted significantly longer – much to the frustration of City supporters, who would rather have had anyone else in the dugout.

Bradford were relegated from the Premier League under Jefferies in 2001, but he was given the chance to take them back up again. That endeavour ended in disappointment, and he was eventually removed from his post over a year later than most Bradford followers would have wanted.