FIFA 18 fastest players: the 20 nippiest stars in the game
By Joe Brewin
Image 1 of 20
20. Inaki Williams
Athletic Bilbao
81
Image 2 of 20
19. Bruma
RB Leipzig
81
Image 3 of 20
18. Gerard Deulofeu
Barcelona
82
Image 4 of 20
17. Raheem Sterling
Manchester City
82
Image 5 of 20
16. Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
83
Image 6 of 20
15. Lucas Moura
PSG
82
Image 7 of 20
14. Jordi Alba
Barcelona
85
Image 8 of 20
13. Sadio Mane
Liverpool
84
Image 9 of 20
12. Gelson Martins
Sporting
81
Image 10 of 20
11. Jonas Aguirre
Club Necaxa
68
Image 11 of 20
10. Kekuta Manneh
Columbus Crew
70
Image 12 of 20
9. David Accam
Chicago Fire
74
Image 13 of 20
8. Leroy Sane
Manchester City
82
Image 14 of 20
7. Gareth Bale
Real Madrid
89
Image 15 of 20
6. Jurgen Damm
Tigres
76
Image 16 of 20
5. Ernest Asante
FC Nordsjælland
71
Image 17 of 20
4. Mathis Bolly
Greuther Fürth
66
Image 18 of 20
3. Hector Bellerin
Arsenal
81
Image 19 of 20
2. Jonathan Biabiany
Sparta Prague
75
Image 20 of 20
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Borussia Dortmund
88
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.