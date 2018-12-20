The players who'll be pleased Jose Mourinho left Manchester United

The news of Jose Mourinho’s departure as Manchester United boss on Tuesday was sweet music to large sections of an Old Trafford support that had grown tired of the sulking Portuguese tactician.

However, it’s not just the supporters who stand to benefit from The Not-So-Special One’s exit. It could be a turning point for several members of United’s first team squad, who for one reason or another have failed to deliver their best performances in the last two-and-a-half years...