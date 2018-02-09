Ranked! The 10 best Arsenal-Tottenham games: Gazza, Winterburn and Bentley's beauty

If there's nothing worse than suffering a heavy loss at the hands of your rivals, then there's nothing better than the subsequent revenge.

In 1978, an Arsenal team led by Alan Sunderland and Liam Brady hammered five past Spurs, but Tottenham were an entirely different proposition five years later. Chris Hughton opened the scoring at White Hart Lane and Alan Brazil netted his first for the club as Keith Burkinshaw’s charges powered to a 3-0 lead inside 20 minutes.

Two superb strikes from Mark Falco added the icing to the cake – and the margin of victory could easily have been more.