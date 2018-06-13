Ranked! The 10 best players of World Cup 2002

The 2002 World Cup wasn't a vintage one for England, who were nevertheless just one ballooned Ronaldinho free-kick away from a potential semi-final against unfancied Turkey. The Three Lions progressed from a tough group containing Argentina, Nigeria and Sweden, before easing past Denmark in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final encounter with eventual winners Brazil.

Sven-Goran Eriksson built his side on a solid defence, with Campbell particularly impressive in a rearguard which also featured Danny Mills, Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Cole. A towering, commanding presence, the Arsenal man scored his solitary international goal against Sweden and successfully coordinated a backline that conceded only once before the Brazil defeat.