Ranked! The 10 best players of World Cup 2006

Nuno Ricardo de Oliveira Ribeiro – Maniche to his friends – arrived at the World Cup having spent the second half of the 2005/06 season on loan at Chelsea. The midfielder transformed his fine domestic form to the international stage, scoring Portugal's first goal against Mexico and netting the winner in an ill-tempered last-16 clash with the Netherlands.

Maniche then helped Luiz Felipe Scolari's side into the semi-finals via a penalty shoot-out triumph over England, but Portugal's run came to an end when they were beaten by a Zinedine Zidane-inspired France in the last four.