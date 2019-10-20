The 50 worst players in Premier League history

An important note before we begin: we're not saying this lot couldn't play football. That they were rancid, useless, pathetic excuses for professional athletes. Well, maybe one or two – but often it's a case of bad timing.

Maybe it's a decent player out of his depth, or perhaps a once fine player debilitated by age or injuries. For whatever reason, however, the following 50 players didn't show their best form in the Premier League.