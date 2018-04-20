Ranked! Arsenal's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era

German midfielder Malz joined Arsenal from 1860 Munich in 1999 for a fee of £650,000 and played just 11 times for the club in two years in North London. He scored on his debut against Preston North End in the Worthington Cup but struggled to break into a midfield containing Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit, Ray Parlour and Freddie Ljungberg.

He was on the bench at the 2000 UEFA Cup Final against Galatasaray in Copenhagen but didn’t get on as Arsenal lost 4-1 on penalties. He left the club in 2001 for Bundesliga side Kaiserslauten before finishing his career in the lower leagues of his native Germany.