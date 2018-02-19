Ranked! Liverpool’s top 10 strikers of the Premier League era

Liverpool’s ever-present run in the Premier League has been bookended by a clear stylistic blueprint: formidable at the front, brittle at the back.

From the days of Roy Evans’ Spice Boys to Jurgen Klopp’s current incarnation, the Reds have been spoiled for choice up front, but clearly flawed in defence – and more often than not, their attacking quality has papered over the cracks.

In this slideshow, we count down the 10 best strikers to grace the red half of Merseyside since 1992.