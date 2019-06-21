Ranked! Real Madrid’s 23 Premier League signings, from worst to best

Eden Hazard became the latest player to tread what is now a well-worn path between the Premier League and Real Madrid when he completed his move from Chelsea at the start of June.

The Belgian is the Spanish club’s latest Galactico-style signing but, as we’re about to explain, the 23 players to previously swap England for the Bernabeu have had wildly differing experiences.

So here it is; the definitive list of all the signings Real Madrid have made from the English top-flight over the last two decades – in order of worst to best.