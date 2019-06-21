Ranked! Real Madrid’s 23 Premier League signings, from worst to best
Madrid maestros or Bernabeu bottlers?
Eden Hazard became the latest player to tread what is now a well-worn path between the Premier League and Real Madrid when he completed his move from Chelsea at the start of June.
The Belgian is the Spanish club’s latest Galactico-style signing but, as we’re about to explain, the 23 players to previously swap England for the Bernabeu have had wildly differing experiences.
So here it is; the definitive list of all the signings Real Madrid have made from the English top-flight over the last two decades – in order of worst to best.
23. Jonathan Woodgate
Woodgate had made just 37 appearances in a year-and-a-half for Newcastle when Real spent £13.4m on him in 2004. He was even injured on the day he signed.
The defender remained on the treatment table for another year before eventually making a disastrous debut in September 2005, where he scored an own goal before being sent off for two bookings.
To his credit he regained his place in the team, but injuries struck him down again and by August 2006 the Merengues were done waiting and sent him on loan to Middlesbrough, who later made the deal permanent. In total, Woodgate played 14 matches in three years for the club.
Verdict: Started horribly, went downhill from there
22. Nicolas Anelka
By the age of 20, Anelka had already made a name for himself as a trouble maker.
Madrid nevertheless forked out £23m for his signature in 1999, but the Frenchman couldn’t settle off the pitch and didn’t impress on it.
Anelka didn’t score his first league goal until February and fell out with loveable boss Vicente del Bosque, resulting in a suspension from training. Eventually, after scoring twice in 19 league appearances, he was shipped out to PSG.
Verdict: Not at all worth the trouble
21. Julian Faubert
In January 2009, Madrid boss Juande Ramos sanctioned a surprise loan move for Faubert, a man who couldn’t get regular game time at West Ham. “His agent should be knighted by the Queen,” Paul Merson quipped.
What followed would go down in club folklore, mostly because of the video footage that appeared to show the Frenchman napping on the bench during a game against Villarreal – something he later denied in an interview with FourFourTwo.
Additionally, Faubert missed a Sunday training session because he thought he was off that day, although Ramos responded by calling him “confused, nothing more.” After playing for a grand total of 52 minutes, he was sent back to London.
Verdict: Comedy gold
20. Thomas Gravesen
Gravesen’s reaction to an approach from Real Madrid was understandable. “I told my agent to stop joking,” he said.
But it wasn’t a joke and with just six months left on his Everton contract in January 2005, the holding midfielder was off to the Bernabeu.
By far his greatest legacy was the ‘Gravesinha’ – a bizarre move fondly recalled in many a Madrid bar since, in which he feigned a pass by touching the ground with his left knee (which then started to bleed).
Gravesen lasted 18 months. In August 2006, a training-ground bust-up with Robinho saw him sold to Celtic.
Verdict: No hit, but a figure of fun
19. Lassana Diarra
Diarra joined the La Liga giants from Portsmouth in late 2008 for £20m.
Lined up as a stand-in for the injured Mahamadou Diarra, the defensive midfielder ended up somehow being given the famous No.10 shirt on his arrival.
He went in and out of the team before eventually moving on to Russians Anzhi in 2012.
Verdict: Overly expensive
18. Emmanuel Adebayor
Adebayor was brought in on a six-month loan deal from Manchester City in January 2011 in an attempt to stop Jose Mourinho complaining about a lack of strikers.
Although he was predominantly used as a substitute, the Togolese front man notched eight goals – two coming against Tottenham.
Despite that, his efforts were quickly forgotten.
Verdict: A forgettable spell
17. Michael Owen
Owen departed Liverpool with one year remaining on his Anfield contract to team up with the likes of David Beckham, Ronaldo, Raul and Zinedine Zidane in Madrid in an £8m move.
After a sluggish start the England international found some form and ended his debut season with a respectable 13 league goals.
However, he couldn’t get in the team ahead of Raul and Ronaldo, and it can’t have helped that he spent most of the year living in a business hotel.
Verdict: Never really took off
16. Jerzy Dudek
The Pole joined Madrid in 2007 after his release from Liverpool.
Dudek was aware that he would be playing second fiddle to Iker Casillas, but even so he can hardly have expected to make just two league appearances in four years.
Despite the lack of game time, he was a popular figure at the club and departed to a guard of honour in his final match.
Verdict: Made up the numbers
15. Michael Essien
A Jose Mourinho favourite, Essien joined Real on loan for the 2012/13 campaign after an injury-hit spell at Chelsea.
The Ghana international’s versatility came in useful and he often lined up at right-back.
He certainly deserved more than to have just two team-mates turn up to his 30th birthday bash. Poor Michael.
Verdict: Did a job
14. Gabriel Heinze
Alex Ferguson claimed that Madrid only signed Heinze in an effort to convince his friend Cristiano Ronaldo to join him there – although the Scot did fall out with the defender.
Despite those comments, the Argentine, who joined in a £6.8m deal, played a part in Real’s 2008 title win.
Verdict: Decent enough
13. Javier Hernandez
Arriving on loan on deadline day in 2014, the Mexican acted as a back-up to Karim Benzema during Carlo Ancelotti’s ill-fated second season in charge.
Chicarito found the net just nine times, although one of those was in the Champions League quarter-finals against city rivals Atletico Madrid.
Verdict: Worth it for that goal alone
12. Jose Antonio Reyes
Reyes swapped clubs with Julio Baptista when he headed from Arsenal to Madrid on a year-long loan.
The winger, who tragically died in a car accident earlier this month, made little impact until the final day of the season.
Then, he scored a double in a 3-1 win over Mallorca to snatch the 2007 La Liga title for Real, who edged out Barcelona on head-to-head record.
Verdict: Turned up when it mattered
11. Ricardo Carvalho
Mourinho took Carvalho with him to Spain in 2010 and the Portuguese proved to be good value for the £6.7m the club paid for his services.
The centre-back became a regular in his first season before his second was ruined by injury and his third was spent largely on the bench.
In the end, Jorge Mendes, whisked him off to Monaco.
Verdict: Cheap, loyal, dependable
10. Thibaut Courtois
The big Belgian will surely move up this list with time, but for now it’s too early to say anything other than that they landed a bargain by bringing in one of the world’s best goalkeepers for just €35m.
In context, Chelsea had to fork out over twice as much to find an inferior replacement.
Aged 27, Courtois could be Los Blancos' first-choice netminder for years to come.
Verdict: Bargain potential
9. Alvaro Arbeloa
Arbeloa returned to his dream club from Liverpool in 2009 for £3.5m, having previously spent time playing for the Los Blancos B-team.
Although he wasn’t often considered part of their strongest team, the defender’s versatility made him a useful asset.
He was also an important Mourinho ally during a dressing room split, something that went down well with hardcore supporters, who gave him a lavish send-off in his final appearances.
Verdict: Good value for money
8. David Beckham
Becks couldn’t have headed to Madrid at a worse time. The £24m Manchester United star came to symbolise the fall of the Galacticos, as he appeared just as Del Bosque and Claude Makelele departed.
Real won nothing during the Englishman’s first three years, although it was hardly his fault.
By the time he bowed out with a final-day La Liga triumph in 2007, Beckham’s professionalism had earned him popularity and respect.
Verdict: Did more than just sell shirts
7. Arjen Robben
The flying Dutchman had two decent seasons in Madrid after being brought in from Chelsea in 2007.
He landed a La Liga title in 2008, before being pushed towards the exit door by Florentino Perez in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka a year later.
Verdict: Should never have been sold
6. Steve McManaman
McManaman became the second English player to pull on the famous white shirt in 1999, two decades after Laurie Cunningham.
Arriving on a free transfer from Liverpool, the winger topped off an excellent debut season with a superb volley in the 3-0 Champions League final win over Valencia.
Although he was eclipsed by Luis Figo in 2000, McManaman stayed on until 2023 and won two league titles and another Champions League.
Verdict: A valuable supporting act
5. Ruud van Nistelrooy
After getting bored of waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to pass him the ball in Manchester, Van Nistelrooy headed for Spain in 2006.
His predatory goalscoring instincts stood him in good stead as he fired the team to two consecutive league titles, earning the nickname ‘Van Gol’.
He finished as La Liga’s top scorer in his first year with 25 goals and, although injuries them slowed him down, he departed in 2010 with an impressive 64 strikes in 96 appearances.
Verdict: A steal at £10m
4. Gareth Bale
Bale’s crucial goals in the Copa del Rey and Champions League finals did much to repay some of his £85.3 transfer fee in his first season.
The Welshman was unstoppable in the title run-in of 2016/17, but but perennial setbacks had continued to derail his hopes of prolonged runs in Zinedine Zidane's side.
He responded with one of the greatest ever Champions League final goals against Liverpool last year, but remains less loved than he should be at the Bernabeu.
Verdict: Explosive on the big occasion
3. Xabi Alonso
A year after Rafa Benitez wanted him out of Liverpool, Xabi Alonso became one of returning president Perez’s first big-name signings in a £30m deal.
The elegant playmaker continued to run the midfield intelligently and maturely as he had at Anfield, and crowned his four years of duty with Real’s 10th Champions League title.
Verdict: A class act
2. Luka Modric
Modric initially struggled in Madrid, after missing pre-season as Spurs held firm over a transfer fee in August 2012.
His form was poor enough that by early 2013, a Marca poll had voted him the worst signing of the year.
How wrong they were. After Ancelotti’s arrival that year, the Croatia international became the creative fulcrum of the team and has remained so ever since.
His Best FIFA Men's Player award in September 2018 and subsequent Ballon D'or was just reward for such consistency.
Verdict: Invaluable and underrated
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
What more can be said? Even at £80m, Ronaldo was a bargain.
Since his arrival in 2009, the Portuguese great struck 450 goals to become the club’s record scorer, winning five Ballon d’Ors and four Champions League titles along the way.
Despite his shock sale to Juventus last summer, no one is touching him at the Bernabeu any time soon.
Verdict: High maintenance, but worth every penny
