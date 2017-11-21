Ranked! The worst moments in England national team history

On November 21, 2007, England suffered one of the darkest days in their footballing history when they failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

Steve McClaren’s side only needed a draw against Croatia at Wembley to book their place at the tournament, but after they came from two goals down to level the scores at 2-2, Mladen Petric fired home a dramatic winner 13 minutes from time.

While visiting manager Slaven Bilic jumped for joy, McClaren stood in disbelief – although at least he was sheltered from the pouring rain by his infamous umbrella.

The following day, the former Middlesbrough boss was labelled the “Wally with the Brolly” by the Daily Mail and subsequently sacked after just 18 games in charge. Now, we count down the worst 18 moments in England’s history...

Words: Joe Nicholson