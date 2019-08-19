When lowly Premier League clubs almost signed world-beaters

As far as ‘what if’ moments go, it was a pretty big one. Sam Allardyce was on the verge of signing youthful Polish striker Robert Lewandowski for his Blackburn Rovers side back in 2010, only for a freak twist of fate to scupper the move.

"I think about it every time I see him play," Big Sam lamented in 2013. And there are plenty more where that one came from…