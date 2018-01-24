Where are they now? Harry Kane's Tottenham debut, August 2011

Although Kane was a Europa League regular throughout 2011/12, very few Spurs fans could have dreamed he would become one of the world's best strikers. He had scored a lot of youth goals, but many who are prolific in the youth game can't step up to the first team, let alone to the astonishing level of sustained excellence that has led to rumours of Real Madrid preparing a world record-breaking bid.

With hindsight it would be easy to criticise both former coaches and see their overlooking of Kane as a symptom of football’s wider indifference towards youth players. It wouldn’t be completely fair to do so, however. It would be an exaggeration to say he came from nowhere but his development has been astounding, a tribute to his coaches and managers – but also to his own hard work.