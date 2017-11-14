Who'd be in a combined England/Brazil team?

Let's be honest: England's international record doesn't bear comparison to Brazil's. While the Selecao have won the World Cup five times and scooped eight continental gongs at the Copa America, the Three Lions have just a single major trophy to their name - and even that triumph came on home soil in 1966.

Brazil are riding high after qualifying in style under Tite, with optimism comparatively low in England ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia. Yet as this combined XI shows, Gareth Southgate does have a few top-notch players to call upon...