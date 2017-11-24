Who'd be in a combined Liverpool and Chelsea team?

In late November 2016, Liverpool and Chelsea were both going strong in the Premier League. The Blues sat atop the table amid a 13-game winning run, while the Reds were hot on their heels in second spot.

A year later, both sides have struggled to balance Champions League commitments with the desperate attempts to keep pace with Manchester City, but a win for either side at Anfield this weekend would keep them in the hunt for now. Ahead of that crunch clash on Merseyside, we've picked out combined team featuring players from both clubs. Who makes the cut?