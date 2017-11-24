Who'd be in a combined Liverpool and Chelsea team?
By Greg Lea
Who'd be in a combined Chelsea/Liverpool team?
In late November 2016, Liverpool and Chelsea were both going strong in the Premier League. The Blues sat atop the table amid a 13-game winning run, while the Reds were hot on their heels in second spot.
A year later, both sides have struggled to balance Champions League commitments with the desperate attempts to keep pace with Manchester City, but a win for either side at Anfield this weekend would keep them in the hunt for now. Ahead of that crunch clash on Merseyside, we've picked out combined team featuring players from both clubs. Who makes the cut?
GK: Thibaut Courtois
Given Simon Mignolet’s well-documented struggles over the past year – coupled with Loris Karius’ inability to hold down a starting berth – this pick is a no-brainer. With an imperious 6ft 6in frame and great handling skills, Courtois would make any defence breathe a lot easier.
The Belgian, much like the rest of his side’s backline, has endured a tricky start to the season, but consecutive clean sheets against Manchester United, West Brom and Qarabag provide three reasons for optimism.
RB: Cesar Azpilicueta
Arguably the Premier League’s most reliable defender, Azpilicueta has excelled at right-back, left-back, centre-half and wing-back during his time at Stamford Bridge. Regardless of his precise position on the field, the Spaniard reads the game well and provides excellent crosses.
Liverpool have plenty of competition at right-back, with Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold sharing the duties in Nathaniel Clyne’s absence. All three men bring different qualities to the table, but none are as rounded or accomplished as Azpilicueta; in truth, few players are.
CB: David Luiz
Chelsea’s defensive lynchpin in last season’s title triumph, Luiz has stuttered somewhat in 2017/18. His disastrous showing against Roma in the Champions League saw him dropped for the recent meeting with Manchester United, but on other occasions he’s been solid in the heart of the Blues’ back three.
Luiz also retains his ability to play the ball out from the back, which is essential in the modern game. He’s even been known to pop up with a vital goal or two, including a stunner in Chelsea’s first game against Roma in October.
CB: Joel Matip
Plenty has been made of Liverpool’s defensive frailties under Jurgen Klopp, but Matip has perhaps been more victim than culprit. Indeed, the former Schalke man possesses all the technical and physical attributes needed to thrive as a top-class centre back, which is why he gets the nod alongside Luiz.
In terms of Matip’s challengers for this role, Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger have suffered with inconsistency in recent months, while Andreas Christensen hasn’t really played enough to warrant consideration at this stage.
LB: Marcos Alonso
Alonso may be more accustomed to a wing-back role, but he has the necessary athleticism to maraud up and down the left flank in a four-man defence. Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea forked out £24m for the former Bolton man, but Alonso excelled last term and remains a key part of Antonio Conte’s side.
Capable defensively and a threat going forward, the Spaniard is more dependable than Alberto Moreno (weary Liverpool fans, insert joke here) and carries a greater physical presence than James Milner. He’s also an excellent set-piece taker, as he demonstrated with a tremendous free-kick against Tottenham in August.
CM: N'Golo Kante
Ex-Chelsea star Gus Poyet recently hailed Kante as “easily” the best midfielder in the world. That assessment is debatable, but the Frenchman's place in this combined side is beyond doubt, and there’s no question that he is integral to Chelsea’s chances of success this season.
That much was demonstrated when the ex-Leicester ball-winner missed six games with a hamstring injury: Chelsea kept just one clean sheet and their win-rate fell to 50%. Kante covers the ground of two players and has made great strides in possession too, improving his passing over both long and short range.
CM: Cesc Fabregas
Fabregas had to fight hard for playing time under Antonio Conte in 2016/17, but he’s established himself as a regular pick this season as the Italian gaffer has frequently preferred 3-5-2 over 3-4-3. A pass master who sets the tempo of his team’s play and creates numerous chances for his team-mates on a weekly basis, Fabregas remains one of the Premier League’s foremost playmakers.
None of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can or Georginio Wijnaldum can match Fabregas’ grace and invention, while midfield partner Kante can make up for his lack of defensive prowess.
RW: Mohamed Salah
Salah has made a remarkable start to Liverpool life, scoring nine goals in his first 12 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s charges. It’s still early days, of course, but the Egyptian already looks like value for money following his £37.5m switch from Roma in the summer.
Either Pedro Rodriguez or Willian would add speed and directness to this team, but Salah is also lightning-quick and possesses a more polished end product. When they bought him in 2014, Chelsea had the confidence to give Salah a five-and-a-half-year contract, but 53 weeks later he was on his way; Roman Abramovich must be kicking himself for letting the lively forward slip through the net.
AM: Philippe Coutinho
Despite heavy interest from Barcelona, Coutinho remains on Merseyside and is as important as ever to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Adept at both creating and converting chances, the former Inter man continues to get better and better in a red shirt.
Tiemoue Bakayoko may present a sturdier option in a midfield three, but Coutinho provides much more of an X-factor in the final third. Deadly from range and hard to stop when he’s in full flow, the Brazilian is a joy to watch.
LW: Sadio Mane
The hardest decision of all came down to a straight shoot-out: Mane vs Eden Hazard. There are plenty of arguments in favour of both men, but the Senegalese squeezes past the Chelsea man. Mane’s pace and power make him a major threat in transition, while he’s also a fine finisher and unselfish when it comes to picking out better-placed colleagues in advanced areas.
His work rate is another huge bonus and an attribute which helps him thrive in Jurgen Klopp’s heavy-pressing, high-intensity unit.
ST: Alvaro Morata
Salah isn’t the only summer arrival to top his club’s scoring charts. Morata has made a similar instant impact at Chelsea, helping the Blues move on from Diego Costa by scoring nine goals in his first 17 outings in all competitions.
Roberto Firmino is an underrated player who is essential to the way Liverpool operate, but his tireless work ethic is no match for Morata’s goal tally. A cold-blooded finisher, the Spaniard looks on course to score more than 20 Premier League goals in his debut campaign, while he’s also shown an ability to link the play and bring his team-mates into the game.
Total players per club: Chelsea 7, Liverpool 4
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.