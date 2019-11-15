Hector Bellerin News and Features
Date of birth: March 19, 1995
Instagram: @hectorbellerin
Club(s): Barcelona, Arsenal, Watford (loan)
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £450,000
Joined Arsenal as a scholar in 2011 after playing for Barcelona’s youth teams and made his first-team debut aged 18 when he replaced current boss Mikel Arteta during a League Cup tie. Established himself as the Gunners’ first-choice right-back and has twice won the FA Cup, while he was included in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year in 2016. Best known for his pace but was sidelined for eight months in 2019 with a knee injury.
Latest about Hector Bellerin
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin
Premier League stars launch Football United campaign to help local communities
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
"It's a role I'm used to" - Hector Bellerin backs himself to become Arsenal captain
By Greg Lea
Hector Bellerin
FPL gameweek 27 tips: Barnes storming onto managers’ radars
By FourFourTwo Staff
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin identifies key weakness that Arsenal must improve before the end of the season
By Greg Lea
Hector Bellerin
It was only a draw – but was the comeback against Chelsea the sign of a new Arsenal?
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Arsenal After an initial lapse into the type of slapstick that has been all too common for the Gunners in recent years, Mikel Arteta's side revealed a mettle that has been missing
Why isn't Hector Bellerin the Arsenal captain?
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Arsenal The Spanish full-back may split opinion, but his outspoken nature reveals something the club sorely needs: he actually stands for something
Hector Bellerin calls for unity at Arsenal after turbulent few weeks
By FourFourTwo Staff
Hector Bellerin
