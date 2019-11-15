Hector Bellerin News and features

Date of birth: March 19, 1995

Instagram: @hectorbellerin

Club(s): Barcelona, Arsenal, Watford (loan)

Country: Spain

Signing fee: £450,000

Joined Arsenal as a scholar in 2011 after playing for Barcelona’s youth teams and made his first-team debut aged 18 when he replaced current boss Mikel Arteta during a League Cup tie. Established himself as the Gunners’ first-choice right-back and has twice won the FA Cup, while he was included in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year in 2016. Best known for his pace but was sidelined for eight months in 2019 with a knee injury.