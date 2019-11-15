Hector Bellerin News and features

Trending

Date of birth: March 19, 1995
Instagram: @hectorbellerin
Club(s): Barcelona, Arsenal, Watford (loan)
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £450,000

Joined Arsenal as a scholar in 2011 after playing for Barcelona’s youth teams and made his first-team debut aged 18 when he replaced current boss Mikel Arteta during a League Cup tie. Established himself as the Gunners’ first-choice right-back and has twice won the FA Cup, while he was included in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year in 2016. Best known for his pace but was sidelined for eight months in 2019 with a knee injury.

Latest about Hector Bellerin

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin

Premier League stars launch Football United campaign to help local communities

By FourFourTwo Staff

"It's a role I'm used to" - Hector Bellerin backs himself to become Arsenal captain

By Greg Lea

FPL gameweek 27 tips: Barnes storming onto managers’ radars

By FourFourTwo Staff

Hector Bellerin identifies key weakness that Arsenal must improve before the end of the season

By Greg Lea

It was only a draw – but was the comeback against Chelsea the sign of a new Arsenal?

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Arsenal After an initial lapse into the type of slapstick that has been all too common for the Gunners in recent years, Mikel Arteta's side revealed a mettle that has been missing

Arsenal wait on duo ahead of Leeds clash

By FourFourTwo Staff

Why isn't Hector Bellerin the Arsenal captain?

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Arsenal The Spanish full-back may split opinion, but his outspoken nature reveals something the club sorely needs: he actually stands for something

Hector Bellerin calls for unity at Arsenal after turbulent few weeks

By FourFourTwo Staff

Hector Bellerin’s agent reveals interest from Italy in Arsenal defender

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Arsenal The agent of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has revealed that he has received interest from Italy in his client.

