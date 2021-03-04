Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye Tariq Lamptey and Max Aarons as Hector Bellerin replacements

Arsenal have made Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey their leading targets if Hector Bellerin leaves the club this summer, according to reports.

Bellerin faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium, with PSG among the clubs said to be interested in the Spain international.

Recent stories suggest the right-back could have moved on last summer , only to be persuaded by Mikel Arteta to remain in north London for another year.

However, Bellerin could depart at the end of this season, particularly if Arsenal miss out on European football.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2023, and the Gunners may wish to cash in on him this summer to extract maximum value from a sale.

Arteta and Edu, the club’s technical director, have already started looking for potential replacements for their first-choice right-back.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that one player under consideration is Lamptey, who was enjoying a fantastic season for Brighton before injury struck.

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls in January 2020 after concluding that first-team opportunities would be limited at Chelsea, whose academy he graduated from.

And the Blues could benefit from a transfer taking Lamptey away from the Amex Stadium.

According to the Daily Express , Chelsea inserted a sell-on clause into the deal taking the youngster to the south coast.

That means they will earn a percentage of any future transfer fee, although the exact terms of the clause are unknown.

As well as Lamptey, Arsenal are said to be keeping tabs on Max Aarons, who looks set to win promotion to the Premier League with Norwich.

Manchester United, Everton, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been linked with the London-born defender.

Arsenal are not in action this midweek and will return to top-flight action against Burnley on Saturday.

Arteta’s side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

