Arsenal transfer news: Gunners lead seven-team race for £30m-rated Norwich youngster Max Aarons

Arsenal are reportedly confident of signing £30 million-rated Norwich City right-back Max Aarons and will let Hector Bellerin go to free up space for the youngster.

Bellerin has lost his place in the Gunners side under Mikel Arteta recently, while Aarons played a key role in securing Norwich’s promotion back to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old impressed for the Canaries as they were relegated from the top flight last season and 90Min reports that the Emirates hierarchy are firm admirers of him.

However, they aren’t alone as Manchester City, Newcastle, Leicester, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham are all monitoring Aarons.

The Gunners are confident they can win the race for his signature and Norwich are believed to have already told the England Under-21 international that they won’t stop him from leaving if their £30m demands are met.

Aarons has missed just one game for Norwich in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 43 league appearances so far.

Daniel Farke’s side look set to be crowned champions of the second tier, as they are five points clear of second-placed Watford with two games remaining.

