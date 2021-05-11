Arsenal transfer news: Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin among players available for moves

Arsenal are planning to make six players available for transfer this summer, according to reports.

Mikel Arterta wants to shake up his squad ahead after a difficult first full season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Villarreal on Thursday.

They currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on European football for the first time since 1995/96.

Arteta is keen to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens, but there will also be players heading through the exit door.

The Gunners need to raise funds through player sales before they can spend, with the club hoping to bring in around £60m, according to football.london .

And the same publication reveals that the names of Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno are on the list of players who Arsenal will listen to offers for.

Bellerin was linked with a move away from north London last summer and is said to remain on PSG’s radar.

The right-back is out of contract in 2023 and little progress has been made in discussions over a new deal.

Arsenal are therefore willing to cash in on the Spain international, who has been in and out of the team this season.

Leno is another player who could seek pastures new, with his contract also running until 2023.

Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac are the other players who Arsenal are happy to see depart.

All four players have spent this season out on loan, at Atletico Madrid, Hertha Berlin, West Brom and Schalke respectively.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are keen to re-sign Dinos Mavropanos on loan from Arsenal with an option to buy him permanently in 2022.

Arteta’s side return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Wednesday.

