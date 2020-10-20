I was shocked to see my name there - Mulenga on TTM announcment

New AmaZulu striker Augustine Mulenga says he never agreed to a deal with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila despite the club announcing him as one of their 22 new signings adding that he was shocked to see his name on the list.

TTM, who notoriously bought the status of Bidvest Wits effectively ending the historic club, announced a list of 22 players announced as TTM signings last week.

However, come their first game in the top flight against SuperSport United on Saturday and the new boys only had three players on the bench with a number of player that they had ‘announced’ not in attendance at the game.

The club then said they had issues registering players and finalising deals.

Yesterday though, the Zambian was unveiled as an Usuthu player and has explained the strange events in Limpopo.

"I was also shocked to see my name there, I didn't know about that announcement," Mulenga explained at AmaZulu's press conference on Monday.

"They did approach me but I told them I need time, I didn't agree anything with them. My focus is now with AmaZulu FC."

The 30-year-old revealed that he asked to be released at Orlando Pirates because he wanted to find game-time and not remain sidelined any longer.

"I left Pirates because I wanted game-time, it's not that I was scared to compete," he added. "I didn't want to be in a similar situation as last season."