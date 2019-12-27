James Milner News and Features
Date of birth: January 4, 1986
Instagram: @jamesmilnerofficial
Club(s): Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool
Country: England
Signing fee: Free
One of the most reliable players in Premier League history, he has been a mainstay for sides since his debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old in 2002. Once the league's youngest scorer, he has quietly amassed a stack of top-flight honours with the minimum of fuss. Has embraced a 'boring' tag given to him for his quiet lifestyle, but his career is anything but, taking in Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League titles.
