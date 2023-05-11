Ranked! Every position Liverpool need to strengthen in this summer

After all the inquests, the in-jokes and even calls for Jurgen Klopp to be sacked, Liverpool have pulled it back together just at the right time. Key players have regained form and fitness. Old flames have been reignited. The manager has his tactical mojo back.

Off the pitch, the appointment of a new sporting director, to replace the outgoing Julian Ward, is thought to be close. There is a quiet confidence that new investment will be secured by the summer. A top-four finish, of which seemed unfathomable just weeks ago, could cap it all off.

All of that should put Liverpool in strong stead ahead of the biggest rebuild of Klopp’s reign, with a sizeable portion of his first-team Liverpool squad heading for the exit and others, after years of service, requiring an upgrade or, at least, more competition. It will be a busy summer transfer window for Liverpool.

So which positions do Liverpool need to prioritise in the summer transfer window?

1. A midfielder

You guessed it. It is no secret that Liverpool are on the hunt for midfielders this summer, and bringing in a new No. 8 should be the priority.

This comes with James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Juventus loanee Arthur all leaving the club, along with question marks over the long-term fitness of Thiago.

Alexis Mac Allister appears to be the front-runner following the breakdown of a pursuit of Jude Bellingham, while the likes of Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch are also of interest and fit the mould as an advanced midfielder.

2. Another midfielder

The departures of Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur are offset by the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic and the revival of Curtis Jones, who are both adept as the left-sided No.8.

But in order for Liverpool to push forward and challenge at the very top of the Premier League and the Champions League again, further quality and experience is required in the middle of the park.

A player of Matheus Nunes’ ilk could push an ageing Jordan Henderson for his spot on the right-hand side.

3. A solution to the new left centre-back role

Klopp’s switch to a new 3-4-3 system in possession has revitalised Trent Alexander-Arnold – and potentially even solved one of the issues in midfield – but it has presented a problem on the opposite flank.

With Alexander-Arnold emulating John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inverted roles at Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, the Reds’ nominal left-back has been needed to pull more defensive weight.

Andy Robertson has adapted well as a hybrid left-back/centre-back, but his backup, Kostas Tsimikas, could have more trouble.

In short, Liverpool need to find their own Nathan Ake.

Whether that comes in the transfer market or perhaps from within, with 18-year-old academy defender Luke Chambers a good fit, remain to be seen.

4. A backup goalkeeper

Whether Liverpool fill this position largely depends on the ambitions of Caoimhin Kelleher, who finds himself in the difficult situation of being far too good to be a backup but behind one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Alisson.

In November, Klopp hailed the Irishman as “the blonde version of Ali,” and while admitting that he “has the ambition to be a No.1” the manager stressed that “we all hope it’s here.”

If Kelleher, who turns 25 next season and is linked with Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford, does push for the exit, a replacement would be needed.

Either way, Liverpool could be on the market for a new third-choice stopper at the very least, with the experienced Adrian among those whose contract expires at the end of the campaign – though Klopp could turn to youngsters Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga to fill that void.

5. Yet another midfielder

Though less of a priority – given Liverpool could feasibly add two other midfielders into a group already comprised of Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and possibly Tyler Morton – another, more defensive-minded addition should be sought, too.

Sporting CP destroyer Manuel Ugarte has emerged as a viable candidate, while Liverpool have tracked Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, which suggests the club are open to another arrival in the No.6 role.

Fabinho’s ailing form over the past 12 months has been a concern, but his revival alongside Alexander-Arnold in the 3-4-3 may have dropped a defensive midfielder down the list of priorities.

6. A long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk

The magnitude of Liverpool’s rebuild this summer has largely stemmed from the inability to do so on a more gradual basis – the midfield, and namely Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago and Milner, has aged together.

A similar issue has been avoided in attack with the signings of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, but steps now need to be taken at the heart of Klopp’s defence.

Van Dijk, at his best, is unrivalled as a centre-back; the apex of modern defenders.

But while he has many miles left in the tank, the Dutchman himself has admitted he has been far from his best of late – and much of that could be attributed to the ACL injury suffered in 2020.

An eventual successor to Van Dijk should be brought in this summer - with interest in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Benfica’s Antonio Silva, among others – to be nurtured as a long-term partner for Ibrahima Konate.