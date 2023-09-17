The CRAZY stat that proves James Milner is Manchester United's WORST ever opponent

By Tom Hancock
published

Milner featured as Brighton continued their fine start to the season by beating Man United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday

James Milner of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on September 16, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton's brilliant 3-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday was their fourth in succession against the 13-time Premier League champions.

The Seagulls' triumph inflicted Man United's first home defeat since their 2-1 success their on the opening day of last season – and marked only the third time in Premier League history that United had lost four or more games in a row to the same opponent (having previously done so against Manchester City and Liverpool).

And, on a personal level, it was a significant victory for one Brighton player: veteran summer signing James Milner.

James Milner of of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town at American Express Community Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Brighton, United Kingdom.

Milner has played in all five of Brighton's games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton's win was their sixth against Man United in the Premier League (and the seventh in their history) – but it was Milner's 11th, and his sixth at Old Trafford.

As revealed by OptaJoe, both figures are Premier League records for an individual – while Milner – who left Liverpool as a free agent at the end of last season – is also the first player to win away to United with four different clubs in the competition (Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool and now Brighton).

What REALLY happened between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

Man United must be sick of the sight of Milner, who, now aged 37, is into his 22nd Premier League campaign.

The ex-England international has made 624 Premier League appearances, the third-most in the division's 31-year history – behind Ryan Giggs (632), and his former Villa and City teammate Gareth Barry (652).

And, assuming he takes up the option of an extra year on his Brighton contract next summer, it looks like Milner will break the record in 2024/25 – if not this term.

